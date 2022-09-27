NBA Insider Includes Boston Among Potential Landing Spots For Ex-Celtic

NESN Logo Sign In

Jae Crowder has been an NBA journeyman since he was traded away by the Mavericks in December 2014, and his travels across the league likely will continue in the near future.

Crowder and the Suns reportedly have agreed on working together to find a trade that would send the veteran forward out of Phoenix. Crowder himself confirmed this report on Twitter, and there figures to be a substantial market for a player who won’t cost much and has proven to be a great asset for a championship-caliber team.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania on Monday spoke with The Rally’s Brooke Fletcher and estimated the potential list of suitors for the 11th-year pro. Included was the Boston Celtics, with whom Crowder played two-plus seasons.

“When you think about what teams could be interested in Jae Crowder, I would look at the teams he’s played for,” Charania told Fletcher. “Look for teams like Boston, Memphis, Dallas, Miami, especially, as teams that could be interested in a guy like Jae Crowder. He’s a 3-4 that can play defense, can make shots. Brings a great level of energy and culture to your organization as well.”

After a pair of pretty significant offseason moves, the Celtics weren’t really in need of the services of a player like Crowder. But in wake of Danilo Gallinari’s serious knee injury, Boston could stand to add a forward who’s capable of making an instant impact off the bench.

Of course, there are reasons to believe Crowder might not be overly interested in rejoining the C’s. Crowder’s Boston exit wasn’t the smoothest and he might prefer a franchise that isn’t dealing with so much drama.