Watch Red Sox’s Rob Refsnyder Deliver Walk-Off Hit Vs. Rangers

NESN Logo Sign In

The 2022 season has been one to forget for the Boston Red Sox, but Thursday was a night to remember.

Entering the ninth inning down four runs to the lowly Texas Rangers, the Red Sox jumped all over Rangers closer Jonathan Hernández to the tune of four runs on four hits and two walks to capture a 9-8 walk-off win at Fenway Park.

It started with a pair of walks drawn by Tommy Pham and Alex Verdugo, before Xander Bogaerts reached on an infield single to load the bases for slumping slugger Rafael Devers. Slumping no more, Devers roped his second consecutive double into the gap in left field to score Pham and Verdugo. Kiké Hernández scored Bogaerts with a single and set the table for Rob Refsnyder, who’s walk-off single be seen here.

Refsnyder’s rocket down the left-field line was the first walk-off hit of his career.

The win helped Boston improve to 64-68 and bring them within 7.5 games of the final American League Wild Card spot.