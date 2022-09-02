Red Sox Wrap: Boston Rallies In Ninth To Walk Off Vs. Rangers

The Boston Red Sox opened up their four-game series against the Texas Rangers in walk-off fashion, rallying in the ninth inning to earn a 9-8 victory from Fenway Park on Thursday.
The Red Sox improved to 64-68, while the Rangers fell to 58-72.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
Thursday served as the latest effort of resilience from the Red Sox — more particularly, their offense.
Before first pitch, discouraging news came out regarding Red Sox saves leader Tanner Houck — an absence quickly felt with Boston’s bullpen struggling to keep them in the game. Right-handers Zack Kelly and Eduard Bazardo each tossed an inning of relief while allowing a pair of runs, raising Texas’ lead from one to five.
Boston battled back in the ninth, entering the inning down three runs against Rangers’ closer Jonathan Hernández. Boston’s offense came through with a gritty showing, attacking Hernández through his entire relief appearance. Rob Refsnyder delivered the decider, delivering a single the left-field line to cap off a resilient six-run effort from the Red Sox in the final two innings.
The Rangers, who left eight runners on base and delivered one extra-base hit in the game, played a heavily effective small-ball game. Texas combined to produce 11 singles of their 13 total base hits, along with a pair of stolen bases, resulting in their eight-run night.
Much like the offensive night produced by the Rangers lineup, extra-base hits came as a rarity from the Red Sox — totaling just four extra-base hits while leaving seven runners on base and setting down by way of strikeout ten times against Rangers pitching.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Refsnyder provided the game-winner for the Red Sox, his first career walk-off knock. He finished the night 2-for-4 and came through with the biggest at-bat of the game.
— Red Sox right fielder Alex Verdugo was one of just two hitters in Boston’s lineup to deliver a multi-hit game, going 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored.
— Shortstop Corey Seager stepped up for the Texas offense. The 28-year-old went 2-for-6 with a double (18) in the fifth inning. He also added two RBIs.
