Bill Belichick Gushes Over Aaron Rodgers After Patriots Loss

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Bill Belichick’s overwhelming admiration for Aaron Rodgers was evident both before and after the New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers squared off on Sunday.

When Belichick emerged from the Lambeau Field tunnel before kickoff, he beelined to Rodgers for a quick pregame chat. After Rodgers led his team to a 27-24 overtime win over an injury-depleted Patriots squad, Belichick sought him out for an on-field embrace, then opened his postgame news conference by showering the Packers quarterback with praise.

“I’d say in the end, Rodgers is just too good,” the Patriots head coach said after Rodgers piloted a 12-play, 77-yard drive that culminated in Mason Crosby’s game-winning field goal. “He made some throws that only Rodgers can make. We had pretty good coverage on some of those, and he’s just too smart, too good, too accurate, and in the end, he got us. We just couldn’t quite do enough in the other areas to quite offset it.”

The Patriots did more than enough against Rodgers in the first half, holding him to 4-of-11 passing for 44 yards. The four-time NFL MVP closed out that half by tossing an ill-advised interception to Jack Jones, which the rookie cornerback returned 40 yards for a touchdown.

Those clamps loosened after halftime, however. Rodgers went 12-for-18 for 157 yards and two touchdowns with no turnovers in the second half and 5-for-6 for 50 yards in overtime to fight off a spirited New England upset bid.

Included in those second-half completions were a 32-yard strike to Allen Lazard on third-and-10, a 24-yarder to Randall Cobb on third-and-6, a 13-yard touchdown to Romeo Doubs on third-and-3 and an 11-yarder to Cobb on third-and-1 in overtime. Rodgers also picked up another third-down conversion on a defensive pass interference penalty and lofted a perfectly placed third-down pass into the end zone that Doubs dropped.

“There were some good things out there,” Belichick said. “In the end, Rodgers is just too good. He’s just a great, great player, and he made some great plays. And ultimately, that’s the difference in the game.”