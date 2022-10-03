Twitter Explodes After Patrick Mahomes’ ‘Absurd’ Play Vs. Buccaneers

Mahomes electrified Twitter with this one

by

1 hours ago

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is one of the most electrifying players in the NFL. On Sunday night, he showed why.

In the second quarter of Kansas City’s matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Mahomes danced toward the sideline before shaking Bucs linebacker Devin White and (literally) flipping the ball into the end zone to running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire for the touchdown — the second of the day for both men.

That play, as crazy as it was, drew quite the reaction on social media.

Mahomes and the Chiefs built a 28-17 lead before the half. The 27-year-old was 14-of-21 passing for 126 yards and two touchdowns, adding 23 yards on the ground.

More NFL:

Chiefs Receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster Throws Major Shade At Steelers
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers
Previous Article

Bill Belichick Gushes Over Aaron Rodgers After Patriots Loss
New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe
Next Article

Patriots Players Laud Bailey Zappe For ‘Amazing’ Performance

Picked For You

Related