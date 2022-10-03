Twitter Explodes After Patrick Mahomes’ ‘Absurd’ Play Vs. Buccaneers

NESN Logo Sign In

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is one of the most electrifying players in the NFL. On Sunday night, he showed why.

In the second quarter of Kansas City’s matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Mahomes danced toward the sideline before shaking Bucs linebacker Devin White and (literally) flipping the ball into the end zone to running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire for the touchdown — the second of the day for both men.

That play, as crazy as it was, drew quite the reaction on social media.

Mahomes is just silly. It isn't fair. I want a Mahomes! — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) October 3, 2022

If Patrick Mahomes does this the media goes nuts pic.twitter.com/DCP4A4AWea — Basic PFT (@PFTCommenter) October 3, 2022

Can't imagine being 45 years old, watching what Patrick Mahomes just did, and being like alright, I'm up. I'd head straight to bed. — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) October 3, 2022

Everybody after that Patrick Mahomes play: pic.twitter.com/hN1PT8OKm6 — ESPN (@espn) October 3, 2022

Patty Mahomes ?????. So damn good!! ? — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 3, 2022

Mahomes and the Chiefs built a 28-17 lead before the half. The 27-year-old was 14-of-21 passing for 126 yards and two touchdowns, adding 23 yards on the ground.