Celtics’ Luke Kornet Explains Odd Defensive Strategy Vs. Cavaliers

The Boston Celtics had very few answers on the defensive end, dropping their Friday contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers 132-123 in overtime at TD Garden, losing their second consecutive.

In the second quarter, Kornet took an interesting approach when spotting Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro wide open in the corner for three. While Okoro raised to release the jumper, Kornet — standing in the paint — elected to jump anyways, despite standing nearly beneath the rim. An odd contest that proved effective with Okoro missing.

However, Kornet’s contest wasn’t some random attempt at viral humor. The 27-year-old veteran explained that other players within the league have told Kornet that putting a hand up, even from afar, serves as an effective defensive scheme. Kornet also mentioned that he has no plans to abandon the unique contest unless the statistics prove otherwise.

“We’re visually dependent people, so yeah,” Kornet said, as transcribed by The Athletic’s Jay King.

Watch Kornet’s effective defensive contest here, courtesy of ESPN:

Luke Kornet playing smart out there ?



Kornet finished the night scoring four points, shooting 2-for-3 from the field with five rebounds and three assists off the bench.