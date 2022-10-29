Nets Issue Statement After Kyrie Irving Promotes Anti-Semitic Film On Social Media

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is making headlines for all the wrong reasons again.

Irving put on his Twitter and Instagram page prior to Brooklyn’s loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday an Amazon link for a 2018 film titled, “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America.” The post by Irving caused controversy as according to Rolling Stone, the movie is filled with anti-Semitic disinformation.

This led to the Nets issuing a statement late Friday night to The Athletic sharing their disapproval over Irving’s post.

“The Brooklyn Nets strongly condemn and have no tolerance for the promotion of any form of hate speech,” the statement read, as shared by The Athletic. “We believe that in these situations, our first action must be open, honest dialogue. We thank those, including the ADL, who have been supportive during this time.”

Nets owner Joe Tsai went a step further, going to Twitter to denounce Irving’s post.

“I’m disappointed that Kyrie appears to support a film based on a book full of anti-semitic disinformation,” Tsai tweeted. “I want to sit down and make sure he understands this is hurtful to all of us, and as a man of faith, it is wrong to promote hate based on race, ethnicity or religion.”

Irving was also in the news this week for an expletive rant in support of Ben Simmons as the Nets are struggling to start this season, losing four of their first five games.