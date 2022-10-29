Celtics Wrap: Porous Defense Sinks Boston In OT Loss To Cavaliers

The Boston Celtics lost their second straight game, this time in overtime as they fell to the Cleveland Cavaliers, 132-123, at TD Garden on Friday night.

The Celtics fell to 3-2 while the Cavaliers improved to 4-1.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Boston’s offense continues to be leaps and bounds ahead of its defense, quite the contrast from last season when the Celtics’ identity was built on the defensive end.

And that’s proved to be a problem with the Celtics not being able to put away the Cavaliers in the second half and overtime due to their defensive shortcomings.

The defense hasn’t been anywhere close to being up to par as the Celtics allowed at least 120 points for the third straight game. The pesky Cavaliers had very little issue generating offense as Donovan Mitchell and Caris LeVert combined for 82 points.

With a porous defense, the Celtics saw their 75-62 halftime advantage slip away, and couldn’t get a stop when they needed to most in the fourth quarter and overtime. Boston talked all week about refocusing on defense, but it sure likes their focus still isn’t there.