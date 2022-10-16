Fiery Tom Brady Reams Out Bucs’ O-Line Amid First-Half Struggles

We'll see if Brady's message resonates in the second half

55 minutes ago

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers entered Week 6 against the Pittsburgh Steelers as one of the biggest favorites on the betting board with the quarterback’s longstanding dominance against rookie signal-callers likely playing a role.

Through the first half, however, the Buccaneers underperformed against Kenny Pickett and company as the Steelers took a 10-9 advantage into halftime at Acrisure Stadium. Brady, who was sacked twice as the Buccaneers compiled just 138 yards of offense, laid into his offensive line late in the second quarter.

“We’re so much better than the way we’re playing,” Brady exclaimed, as caught on the FOX Sports broadcast.

A vast majority of bettors certainly are hoping Brady’s message resonates with the group coming out of the second half. After all, the Bucs were one of the most popular Week 6 wagers with 93% of moneyline tickets being on Tampa Bay entering the contest, as shared by DraftKings Sportsbook before the game.

