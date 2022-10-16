Fins' Teddy Bridgewater Replaces Skylar Thompson vs. Vikes by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The Miami Dolphins quarterback carousel continued on Sunday. Although Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgwater both cleared concussion protocol, Tagovailoa was left off the active roster against the Minnesota Vikings, with Skylar Thompson starting under center.

However, a thumb injury forced Thompson out of the contest, leaving Bridgewater as the only quarterback available.

Dolphins’ QB Skylar Thompson has a thumb injury on his right hand and is questionable to return today.



Time for Teddy Bridgewater. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 16, 2022

Thompson looked good in his first career start before departing. The Kansas State product was 7-for-13 on pass attempts for 89 yards, adding nine more on his lone carry. As noted by Adam Schefter, he’s questionable to return against the Vikings.

Bridgewater came in and immediately led the Dolphins into field goal range, helping them to their first three points of the game. A lead that was subsequently given up on the Vikings’ ensuing drive.

The Dolphins continue to trail Minnesota late in the first half. Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook for a live line on the inter-conference showdown.