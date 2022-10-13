The Spread Sharp Report: Five Most Popular Plays On NFL Week 6 Slate Tom Brady's Bucs represent the most lopsided moneyline wager by Sean T. McGuire 3 hours ago

With just two home favorites of more than a touchdown and three games with spreads larger than seven points, one might think NFL bettors could have mixed feelings about the Week 6 slate.

The parity in the league, after all, has been depicted throughout the first five weeks of the season.

Well, if you’re trying to sift through those tough decisions and find the best wagers on the board, allow the betting public to point out a few incredibly popular plays. DraftKings Sportsbook sent out their Week 6 insights Thursday afternoon before the slate got started with the Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders on “Thursday Night Football.”

Here are five of the most popular plays as part of The Spread Sharp Report for Week 6:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Pittsburgh Steelers

You’re not going to find many public bettors going against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in Week 6. Tampa Bay represents 92% of moneyline bets and 90% of the moneyline handle ahead of its tilt in Pittsburgh. It accounts for the most one-sided moneyline wager at DraftKings Sportsbook, and Tampa Bay also represents the second-most popular spread bet. Seventy-seven percent of spread bets and 76% of the money wagered on the spread both are for the road favorite to cover the eight points.

Los Angeles Rams moneyline vs. Carolina Panthers

Despite the fact the Rams’ offense has looked horrible — 32nd in rushing yards, second-worst in turnovers and 29th in points scored — the betting public is backing LA because of its opponent. The Panthers arguably are the worst team in the NFL and are entering Week 6 after firing head coach Matt Rhule, the first firing of the 2022 season. Oh yeah, and Carolina now is working with a fourth-string quarterback given the Week 5 ankle injury to Baker Mayfield and the fact both Sam Darnold and Matt Corral already are on the injured list. Thus, the Rams are earning 91% of the moneyline bets, which is second-most behind the Bucs, and 87% of the moneyline handle.

San Francisco 49ers moneyline at Atlanta Falcons

The 49ers’ defense, which ranks first in points and yards allowed, certainly has caught the attention of bettors. San Francisco is one of the most popular moneyline bets with 89% of tickets and 88% of the handle, which is second behind only Brady’s bunch. Atlanta’s biggest strength happens to be its ability to run the ball — Falcons are third in rushing yards and touchdowns — however, no team has given up less yards on the ground than San Fran. The 49ers also are responsible for the majority of money as it pertains to covering the 5.5-point spread with 71% of the handle.

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos Under 45.5

The Broncos’ offense has looked absolutely horrendous through five weeks, and Denver’s primetime failures have the betting public looking ahead to “Monday Night Football.” Ninety-one percent of the money wagered on the total at DraftKings is on the Under. It represents the most lopsided split while the 76% of bets on the Under ranks second behind only the Under 54 in Bills-Chiefs.

(-2) Cincinnati Bengals at New Orleans Saints

Unlike other splits across the board, there was no spread-bet percentage greater than 90%. The Bengals, however, represent the most one-sided spread wager with 83% of the handle and 79% of the bets on Joe Burrow and company to cover the two-point spread in New Orleans.