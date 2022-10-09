How Patriots’ Defense Made Statement Vs. ‘Disrespectful’ Lions

The early stuff set the tone. Detroit attempted five additional fourth-down conversions and failed on all five, becoming the first team in at least 45 years to go 0-for-6 on fourth down in a game. The Lions, who entered as the NFL’s top-ranked offense by scoring, yardage and DVOA, also went 0-for-2 in the red zone as the Patriots breezed to a 29-0 victory.

“If you go for it on fourth-and-1 on your side of the field, I think that’s a sign of disrespect,” Godchaux said. “… I feel like as a defensive lineman, it’s disrespectful.”

Three drives later — after an acrobatic red-zone interception by rookie Jack Jones, a Detroit punt and a textbook tackle for loss by Adrian Phillips on third down — Campbell went for it again on fourth-and-9 from the Patriots’ 32-yard line, passing up a 50-yard field-goal try that could have cut New England’s lead to 6-3. Matthew Judon shot past highly touted right tackle Penei Sewell, decked Goff and jarred the ball loose, and Kyle Dugger returned it 59 yards for a touchdown.

The Lions took four more fourth-down shots after halftime. Jonathan Jones dropped Amon-Ra St. Brown in the flat on fourth-and-2. Myles Bryant broke up a goal-line pass to St. Brown — Detroit’s No. 1 receiver — on fourth-and-goal. Raekwon McMillan blasted Justin Jackson for a loss of 1 on fourth-and-1. Jack Jones broke up a deep ball into the end zone to Josh Reynolds on fourth-and-4.

Three of those stops came in the fourth quarter, with the Patriots already leading by 25-plus points. Godchaux said those were “huge” because they showed that New England’s defensive intensity never relented.

“Raekwon’s at the end of the game,” he said. “We could have easily got relaxed and been like, ‘Oh, we’re up by four touchdowns. Let’s just give it to them.’ That was huge. That speaks about our defense as a whole, our team as a whole. J-Jones’ one on the out route — huge.”

Nearly every Patriots player who spoke postgame referenced Detroit’s status as the NFL’s No. 1 scoring offense — a point that clearly was driven home by the coaching staff during the week. They seemed especially motivated to perform against a team that had hung 35, 36, 24 and 45 points on its first four opponents.