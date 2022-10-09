How Patriots’ Bailey Zappe Impressed Lions Coach In First Start

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — It wasn’t perfect, but Bailey Zappe did exactly what he need to in order for the Patriots to defeat the Lions on Sunday.

Making his first career start following injuries to Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer, the rookie fourth-round pick displayed a level of comfort usually seen in veterans. His recognition of the Lions’ defense made things easier on the coaching staff, who in turn put together a tremendous game plan designed to highlight the rookie’s strengths and hide his weaknesses. While no one is expecting Zappe to be named New England’s permanent starter moving forward, his performance helped instill some trust into the Patriots staff and impressed the coach on the other sideline.

“I would say this: They had a good game plan for him, which we knew they would. They didn’t do anything too exotic,” Lions head coach Dan Campbell said postgame. “And they were able to stay ahead of the sticks. They were very efficient. They gave him some easy throws and some things where they could block it up and let him see it and run away from coverage. And you know what, he made those plays. He made those plays.

“So I thought we would have been a little bit better in that regard. But the kid played good, too. He played good. I mean, that’s a credit to him. That’s a credit to them putting that game plan together. You know, they did well.”

Campbell got a firsthand look at Zappe during the pre-draft process, as the 23-year-old played for the Lions coaching staff at the 2022 Senior Bowl, going 8-for-13 for 103 yards and an interception. Zappe fared much better in Detroit’s second glimpse at the Western Kentucky product, finishing 17-for-21 for 188 yards, one touchdown and one interception on Sunday.

New England will have a better idea of whether they’ll need to rely on Zappe for next week’s game this coming Wednesday, when the Patriots release their first injury report ahead of their Week 6 matchup with the Cleveland Browns. Until then, it looks like there is little to no worry in terms of Zappe fulfilling his role as the backup.