Six Takeaways From Bailey Zappe-Led Patriots’ Rout Of Lions

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Sporting their beloved red throwback jerseys for the first time in a decade, the New England Patriots decimated the visiting Detroit Lions on Sunday, cruising to a 29-0 victory at Gillette Stadium.

Here are six takeaways from that win, which featured a smothering defensive performance and an impressive first start from quarterback Bailey Zappe:

1. Defense makes a statement

Really? This was the NFL’s top-ranked offense entering Week 5? The Lions — who racked up 35, 36, 24 and 45 points in their first four games — looked like nothing of the sort against the Patriots’ aggressive, playmaking defense, which posted its first shutout since Week 11 of last season.

Matthew Judon hounded Jared Goff throughout the afternoon, registering two sacks and four quarterback hits, including a sack-fumble that Kyle Dugger returned 59 yards for a touchdown. Judon’s six sacks are the most ever by a Patriots defender in the team’s first five games.

Dugger’s scoop-and-score came on one of the Lions’ six fourth-down conversion attempts, with head coach Dan Campbell passing up a 50-yard field-goal try to go for it on fourth-and-9. They went 0-for-6 on those as New England’s defense excelled in clutch situations.

Detroit also went 0-for-3 in the red zone, with Jack Jones snuffing out one scoring chance with an acrobatic interception. It was the third takeaway in the last two games for the rookie cornerback, who rotated in with starters Jonathan Jones and Jalen Mills.