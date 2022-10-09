Matthew Judon Makes Notable Wardrobe Change In Patriots’ Throwbacks

UPDATE: After sporting a royal blue undershirt during pregame warmups, Matthew Judon changed into his trusty red sleeves before kickoff.
Hey, if it works, might as well stick with it.
ORIGINAL STORY: FOXBORO, Mass. — The guy in the red sleeves? Not this week.
Star pass rusher Matthew Judon has sported a distinctive red undershirt in each game since he joined the Patriots last season. But with New England reviving its fan-favorite red throwback uniforms for Sunday’s Week 5 matchup with the Detroit Lions, Judon swapped out his signature sleeves for vibrant royal blue ones.
Judon was asked about his gameday wardrobe choice during his Thursday news conference.
“We’re going to see how it looks,” he said. “If it looks bad, next time I’ll wear a different color. Y’all let me know.”
Aesthetics aside, the Patriots will hope Judon can extend his sack streak on Sunday. He’s tallied one in each of New England’s first four games, tying Hall of Famer Andre Tippett’s franchise record. No Patriots defender ever has opened a season with sacks in each of his first five games.
“(Former teammate) Elvis (Dumervil) told me ‘Find out the records all the rush guys have, and go try to break those,’ ” Judon said this week, “and that’s what I’m trying to do — as long as it’s within the defense and helping us with the main goal to try to win games.”