Giants Stunner! Comeback Vs. Packers Leaves Bettors Floored

The vast majority of those who placed a wager on Sunday’s contest between the New York Giants and Green Bay Packers didn’t get off to a great start in Week 5 of the NFL season.

The Giants overcame a 14-point second-quarter deficit and 10-point halftime disadvantage as New York scored 17 unanswered points in the second half to earn a 27-22 stunner at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The only points the Packers scored in the second half came as the Giants willingly took a safety in order to run valuable time off the clock in the final seconds.

While the contest was a thriller for many to watch Sunday morning, it probably wasn’t met as fondly by Packers fans or NFL bettors.

After all, DraftKings Sportsbook revealed 85% of moneyline bets and 85% of the moneyline handle was on Aaron Rodgers and company to win outright. The handle on Green Bay was the fourth-most on any team across the Week 5 slate behind only the San Francisco 49ers (92%), Kansas City Chiefs (90%) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (87%), as shared by DraftKings on Sunday morning.

The Packers also represented 63% of the spread handle on DraftKings, but Green Bay, rather obviously, failed to cover the spread which closed at nine points.

The public bets at DraftKings, specifically, did represent the most lopsided outlook although the Packers also represented 77% of moneyline handle at FanDuel Sportsbook and 58% of the moneyline handle at BetMGM.