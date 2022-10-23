NFL Twitter Feasts On Tom Brady After Buccaneers’ Brutal Loss

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took another massive step backwards with a Week 7 loss to the lowly Carolina Panthers, and NFL fans can’t help but belittle the most successful quarterback in history.
Brady and the Buccaneers now stare down a 3-4 record after consecutive losses to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Panthers. Both times the Buccaneers were double-digit favorites entering the clash with Week 7 marking the second-worst loss against the spread of Brady’s career, as shared by Action Network.
Tampa Bay’s on-field record coupled by reported off-field marital troubles now have football enthusiasts questioning if the 45-year-old might regret his decision.
Brady’s reported marital problems prompted many to weigh in, too.
It’s been a pretty brutal stretch for Brady and the Buccaneers, though the quarterback came out and shared this week an in-season retirement is not something he is considering.