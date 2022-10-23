Astros Vs. Yankees Live Stream: Watch ALCS Game 4 Online, On TV

The Astros will look to sweep New York at Yankee Stadium on Sunday.

Houston shut out the Yankees in Game 3, 5-0, and are set up well to take Game 4 and make it back to the World Series. The Bronx Bombers will look to not embarrass themselves and attempt and unlikely comeback.

The Astros will start Lance McCullers Jr., and the Yankees will turn to Nestor Cortes to save their season.

Here’s the viewing information for Astros-Yankees Game 4:

When: Sunday, Oct. 23 at 7:07 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Live Stream: Watch TBS