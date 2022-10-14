NFL Twitter Reacts To Laughably Bad Bears-Commanders First Half

After a putrid game last week between the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos, “Thursday Night Football” stayed on-brand.

This time NFL fans could see a dismal product coming from miles away as the Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears are two of the worst teams in all of football, and the first half at Soldier Field between the two NFC opponents lived up to that.

The Commanders and Bears failed to score a touchdown in the first half, marking six straight regulation quarters plus an overtime period in which a touchdown had not been scored on “Thursday Night Football.” The only points produced in the first half came on a 38-year field goal by Washington kicker Joey Slye with 46 seconds left before the intermission.

The Bears’ abysmal offensive showing fit in with the theme of the night as they couldn’t capitalize on two scoring chances inside Washington’s 10-yard line. Justin Fields threw an interception down by the goal line to end one drive while Chicago’s second-year quarterback also missed a wide open throw on another series that would have resulted in points. Two plays later, the Bears were stopped on fourth-and-goal from the one-yard line.

It’s just laughably bad football being played, and NFL Twitter had a field day at the expense of the Bears and Commanders:

Watching Thursday Night Football: pic.twitter.com/avtKf86qUE — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 14, 2022

Al Michaels in the fourth quarter tonight ? pic.twitter.com/vZ9HV8veG7 — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 14, 2022

the plan:



1. Bet the under on Thursday Night Football every week

2. Become wealthy enough to purchase Amazon from Jeff Bezos (should take 1-2 years)

3. Cancel Thursday Night Football permanently — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) October 14, 2022

I just went on my Amazon app to try and order a touchdown for Thursday Night Football and I couldn?t.



Not even using my Prime membership. — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) October 14, 2022

The play of the Bears and Commanders can’t get any worse, right? The two teams will certainly try to test that theory over the second half of action.