MLB Agents, Executives Estimate Aaron Judge’s Next Contract

While the New York Yankees are in the midst of their October postseason hunt, power-hitting outfielder Aaron Judge awaits his free agency market to follow his record-setting 2022 campaign.

Jon Heyman, an MLB writer for The New York Post, revealed what sources across the league have been saying about Judge’s impending free agency — which follows his historic season, setting the all-time American League home run record (62) which previously stood for 61 years.

“He certainly will clear $300 million,” an MLB executive said, according to Heyman. “But is he closer to $400 million than $300 million? Maybe. He’s that important to the wealthiest team.”

After spending his first seven big league seasons with the Yankees, which have included six playoff appearances, the 30-year-old veteran has already been linked to the San Francisco Giants — who after going .500 at 81-81 for the year and missing postseason contention, are expected to pursue Judge.

“If the Giants are at $370 million and the Yankees $330 million, he’d be crazy to leave the Yankees,” the executive said.

As far as the estimated figures for Judge, who is currently earning $19 million for the year to avoid arbitration, has a soon-to-be massive extension in the works, according to league sources.

