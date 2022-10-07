NFL Twitter Pokes Fun At “Thursday Night Football” Snooze Fest

NESN Logo Sign In

A battle between the most-mid teams in the NFL produced the kind of first half you would have expected.

Thursday night’s matchup between the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts started off slow, then kicked into a slow gear, before finally coming to a resting speed of slow. The two squads — who had a combined record of 3-4-1 headed into the ballgame, combined for nine points on three field goals in the first half.

Colts quarterback Matt Ryan was sacked four times while Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson completed a total of nine passes for 69 yards. The two squads combined for four fumbles and one interception.

Here are some of the best responses to the horrendous first half.

Frank reich was clean shaven start of the game that man is under duress — Trill Withers (@TylerIAm) October 7, 2022

this game should not be televised — charles (#1 mahomes truther) mcdonald (@FourVerts) October 7, 2022

Amazon should just sign Lamar Jackson for 500 million dollars guaranteed and he can enter games like this and just do cool stuff for a while for whichever team needs him. Like a recurring TNF character when he's needed. Solves everyone's problems. — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) October 7, 2022

This is easily worst thing about streaming-only games. Can't flip around. Imprisoned by the worst football game I've ever seen until next week's worst football game I've ever seen. https://t.co/BwkcP0axUm — Ty Anderson (@_TyAnderson) October 7, 2022

Let?s cut to another game. — Scott Hanson (@ScottHanson) October 7, 2022

Is this Colts-Broncos game any good so far?



neigh — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) October 7, 2022

This game tests our football fandom. God gives his toughest battles to his strongest soldiers — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) October 7, 2022

Now football fans will be tasked with watching another half of horrendous NFL football.