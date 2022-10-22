Only One Patriots Player Absent From Final Pre-Bears Practice

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots had strong attendance for their final practice before Monday night’s game against the Chicago Bears.

Cornerback Shaun Wade was the only player who wasn’t spotted during the media portion of Saturday’s practice. Wade, who saw a career-high nine defensive snaps in New England’s win over the Cleveland Browns last Sunday, also missed Friday’s practice due to an illness.

Cornerback Shaun Wade is the only player absent from today's #Patriots practice. He missed yesterday's practice due to an illness pic.twitter.com/aFuQp9Mep8 — Dakota Randall (@DakRandallNESN) October 22, 2022

As for Mac Jones, the Patriots quarterback again showed improved mobility and appeared to be in good spirits. He, rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe and practice-squad QB Garrett Gilbert all were on the field.

Jones on Friday spoke to reporters for the first time since the day after suffering a high ankle sprain in New England’s Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, but the sophomore quarterback refused to confirm whether he expects to play Monday night.

Mac Jones and Damien Harris with their pre-practice routine ? before Mac sprints his way into Saturday?s practice. pic.twitter.com/A1MccVOyt1 — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 22, 2022

?: #Patriots QB Mac Jones continues to look healthy as the team gears up for the #Bears: pic.twitter.com/nsAdiuhdVU — Mike Kadlick (@mikekadlick) October 22, 2022

All signs point toward Jones playing against Chicago. However, we’ll learn more about his status as the weekend progresses, with the Patriots’ final injury report expected to drop sometime Saturday afternoon. Jones was listed as questionable for the Browns game but was ruled out shortly before kickoff.