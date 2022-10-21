Mac Jones Breaks Silence, Talks Ankle Injury And Bailey Zappe

Jones: “Like I said, just gonna try and do my best to put the hours in to get ready. And definitely moving better, so feels pretty good.”

Question: “How’s the injury been, mentally?”

Jones: “Yeah, it’s been good. I think you get to watch and learn as much as you can and try and get healthy. I’ve done a good job trying to help the team as best I can in film. And during the game to watch, it was really good. Obviously, I wanna be out there to help the team win and that’s what I wanna do.”

Question: “Bailey Zappe said that you’ve been really supporting him. Why has that been important for you?”

Jones: “Yeah, I think I’ve been in these types of situations before — whether that’s in college or not. If you’re in, you’re in, and you want to have everyone helping you. He’s done a good job of stepping up, of being a young guy. And I’ve always had really good mentors and things like that, so that’s my plan.”

Question: “Physically, do you think the ankle’s ready to go?”

Jones: “Yeah, I think it feels pretty good. Just trying to work through all the stuff being able to play an NFL football game. … Watch I’m there, I’m there, and I’m definitely making a lot of progress.”

It’s still unclear whether Jones will play against Chicago. He was a limited participant in Friday’s practice but reportedly expects to be available for the Week 7 matchup. Bill Belichick offered no clarity during his Friday afternoon news conference.