Patriots Injury Report: Good News On Key Offensive Players

FOXBORO, Mass. — Friday’s Patriots injury report provided encouraging updates on multiple players, along with a potential storyline to follow in the days ahead.

Wide receiver Nelson Agholor was a limited participant in Friday’s practice. The veteran receiver missed last Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns due to a hamstring injury and was absent from Thursday’s practice.

Additionally, tight end Jonnu Smith was upgraded to full participation after being limited Thursday due to an ankle injury. Smith played against the Browns but missed the previous game against the Detroit Lions while nursing his ankle sprain.

Running back Damien Harris also was a full participant for the second straight day, and quarterback Mac Jones was limited as he continues to recover from his ankle injury.

The only player absent from Friday’s practice was cornerback Shaun Wade, who sat out with an illness. Fellow corner Jalen Mills was limited with an illness, as well. There might be something going around New England’s locker room.

Here’s the full injury report:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

CB Shaun Wade – Illness