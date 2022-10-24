Patriots Debuting New Uniform Combo Monday Night Vs. Bears

Those who believe the New England Patriots’ uniforms could use a bit more variety will get their wish Monday night.

The Patriots on Monday revealed they will wear silver pants for their primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots wore silver pants at home throughout the Tom Brady era, so this isn’t any sort of major aesthetic shift. But since moving to their new uniform set in 2020, they’ve rocked blue bottoms for every game, home and away, save for the return of their Pat Patriot throwbacks two weeks ago. The Color Rush jerseys their current ones are based on also always were paired with blue pants.

With kickoff fast approaching, it remains to be seen who will start behind center in these new duds. Multiple reports have indicated quarterback Mac Jones is expected to return following a three-game layoff, but he remains officially listed as questionable with the high ankle sprain he suffered in Week 3. With the Patriots pegged as heavy 8-point favorites over the visiting Bears, some have advocated for sticking with impressive rookie backup Bailey Zappe and giving Jones an additional week to heal.

The 3-3 Patriots are eyeing their third consecutive win. The Bears sit a 2-4, with losses in each of their last three games.