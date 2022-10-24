Why Scott Zolak Believes Bailey Zappe (Not Mac Jones) Will Start Vs. Bears

Multiple reports surfaced Sunday indicating the New England Patriots would start quarterback Mac Jones against the Chicago Bears on “Monday Night Football,” but Scott Zolak isn’t so sure.

Jones, who has not played since suffering a high ankle sprain against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3, is listed as questionable entering the Week 7 contest. A return of Jones would mean rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe, the winner of two straight as the starter, would head to the bench.

Zolak, though, seems to be tapping the brakes a bit.

“If I had to bet right now, I think it would be Zappe. If I had to push everything onto the table, I think it would be Zappe,” Zolak said Monday morning on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Zolak & Bertrand” show. “Because I think the Jets game looming on the horizon — on a short week, an away game — is more important to where you stand based on Miami won, the Bills are sitting there with one loss on the top (of the division). You’ve got three teams in your division right now that are actually playoff teams seven weeks into it. You need to beat the Jets next week. Mac’s week is next week, to me, on a short week.”

Zolak, who is as tied in as anyone with his current role as a team broadcaster, later clarified he wasn’t sharing a report, but rather a “gut feeling.”

“You got weather tonight, too. Chilly and rain. Wet conditions. That’s not ideal,” Zolak continued. “See, this isn’t a fourth linebacker, this isn’t a fifth receiver that you can get out there, tape him up, maybe give him the shot on gameday and see how it goes in pregame. That’s not a game-time decision you make. This is a starting quarterback. This decision had to be made three days ago. Are you sitting there and you say, ‘Okay, we’re ready to go on Saturday because he only took several reps throughout the course of the week but took the bulk on Saturday on an offense that’s starting to move the ball a little bit?’ And you’re gonna put him out there with no Nelson Agholor, no Kendrick Bourne tonight?

” ? You’re playing at home tonight,” Zolak added. “There’s a little of pressure on Mac if he plays tonight. I think you can win this game with Zappe. The bottom line is your playing the Bears tonight.”