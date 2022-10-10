Patriots’ Next Opponent Reportedly Trades For Pro Bowl Defender

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots’ Week 6 opponent added some high-profile defensive help on Sunday.

After their 30-28 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, the Cleveland Browns swung a trade for Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones, according to a report from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Atlanta reportedly received “late-round draft compensation” in return.

Sources: The #Browns are adding some key help in the middle of their defense, trading for #Falcons Pro Bowl LB Deion Jones in exchange for late-round draft compensation. pic.twitter.com/jaogjvtjy8 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 10, 2022

Jones, a Pro Bowler in 2017, once was viewed as one of the NFL’s premier linebackers, but he’s coming off the worst season of his career, posting a 34.6 Pro Football Focus grade that ranked in the bottom 10 at his position. He had been above 68 in each of his first five seasons, peaking at 88.0 in his Pro Bowl campaign.

Previously an athletic asset in coverage, Jones surrendered 78 completions on 92 targets for 884 yards and four touchdowns in 2021, per PFF, with opposing quarterbacks registering a 121.2 passer rating when targeting him.

The 27-year-old also is recovering from offseason shoulder surgery and currently is on injured reserve. He’s eligible to be activated at any time, but it’s unclear whether the 2-3 Browns plan to do so ahead of next Sunday’s matchup with the 2-3 Patriots.