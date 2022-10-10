Matthew Judon Playing At All-Pro Level, But How Long Will It Last?

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Patriots fans have seen this before from Matthew Judon.

Last season, the star edge rusher began his New England career with 20 tackles and 6.5 sacks through five games, during which the Patriots went 2-3. Through five games in 2022, Judon has 19 tackles and six games with New England again going 2-3. Judon, who had two sacks and a forced fumble in Sunday’s 29-0 win over the Detroit Lions, once again is playing like one of the best defensive players in the NFL.

“(Judon) had another great day,” Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said after Sunday’s convincing victory. “Again, he is a very physical presence for us on the end of the line.”

The question isn’t whether Judon is capable of this level of play; he clearly is. Rather, the 30-year-old must prove that he can keep it up for an entire season.

Judon garnered legitimate Defensive Player of the Year buzz through Week 12 last season, amassing a whopping 11.5 sacks. But he disappeared down the stretch, registering one sack in Week 13 and zero the rest of the way. Judon was a completely different player late in the season, and his collapse played a major role in New England’s defense cratering after the bye week.

Judon owned up to his struggles after the campaign and throughout the offseason promised to be better. He made similar comments Sunday evening while basically admitting he wasn’t in good enough shape last year.

“I’ve gotta stay conditioned and healthy,” Judon said. “When I can do that, I can play like I do first game and last game the same, I think I’m a different person. So if I stay in condition and healthy, I think I’ll be able to play throughout the year at a high level.”