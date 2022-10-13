Peter King Warns Team Against Trading For Christian McCaffrey

In wake of a major Panthers personnel change, the future of Christian McCaffrey in Carolina has been called into question.

The Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule after the team dropped to 1-4 on the 2022 NFL season this past Sunday. Many thought the firing of Rhule would signal a total sell-off in Charlotte, as Carolina rosters a handful of players who could fetch significant returns on the trade market.

A player of that variety is McCaffrey, one of the game’s best running backs when healthy. A team like the 49ers, who currently are without their feature back, would make sense for McCaffrey on paper. Can you imagine what the 2019 first-team All-Pro would be capable of in a Kyle Shanahan-coached offense?

NBC Sports’ Peter King, however, doesn’t believe a McCaffrey blockbuster wouldn’t be a wise move for John Lynch and company.

” wouldn’t if I were (the 49ers),” King said Tuesday on 98.5 The Game’s “Damon & Ratto,” as transcribed by NBC Sports Bay Area. “I mean, the only way I would do it is if it didn’t cost very much and if they weren’t worried very much about the cap implications.

“And you have to ask yourself if the Panthers are going to pick up a chunk of the money and you don’t have to worry about any of things like the workout bonus or the prorated bonus … maybe you do it, but I wouldn’t do it for big compensation, that’s for sure.”

McCaffrey’s contract carries a salary cap hit of $19.5 million the next two seasons and $15.4 million in 2025. That’s arguably too much money to commit to any running back, let alone one who has a concerning injury history. The Niners also boast enough offensive talent to be a formidable unit, so the risk of a potential McCaffrey deal probably outweighs the reward.