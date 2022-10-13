Patriots Rumors: Mac Jones Still Battling This Big Issue With injury

It’s looking more and more like Mac Jones has a legitimate shot at playing this weekend for the Patriots.

However, one thing remains clear: New England’s starting quarterback still isn’t close to 100% and likely won’t be by the time Sunday’s game against the Browns in Cleveland arrives.

NFL Media’s Mike Giardi on Wednesday offered an update on Jones, who practiced Wednesday in a limited capacity.

“A quick Mac Jones update,” Giardi tweeted. “Per sources, if the Patriots 2nd year QB were to play this weekend, he’d be dealing with some instability in that ankle but, depending on how it progresses this week, it *could* be managed in a variety of ways. The swelling, I’m told, has decreased.”

Giardi’s report arrived hours after Jeremy Fowler of ESPN revealed that Jones has a “decent chance” of making his return against the Browns. Jones has missed the last two games while dealing with a high ankle sprain but reportedly was close to suiting up last Sunday against the Detroit Lions at Gillette Stadium.

Head coach Bill Belichick predictably didn’t tip his hand Wednesday, refusing to reveal whether Jones or rookie third-stringer Bailey Zappe will start in Cleveland. Zappe played well in a winning effort against the Lions and, if nothing else, has proven to be a capable backup.

The Patriots and Browns will kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.