Patriots Could Target These Panthers Players Following Matt Rhule Firing

The Carolina Panthers are in a state of transition. Could the New England Patriots be primed to take advantage?

The Panthers became the first team in the NFL this season to fire their head coach, relieving Matt Rhule of his duties Monday afternoon. The Patriots are already primed to reap the benefits of that move, as they own Carolina’s third- and sixth-round picks in the 2023 draft, but they are also in a position to work with the Panthers on a potential fire sale.

Given where the Panthers stand at this point in the season (1-4 record, two injured quarterbacks and three fired coaches), it could be in their best interest to unload assets in an effort to build toward the future.

Here are a few of those assets the Patriots could be interested in acquiring:

DT Derrick Brown

Adding a former first-round defensive tackle just sounds like something the Patriots would do.

Though New England’s current interior defensive line group (Lawrence Guy, Davon Godchaux, Christian Barmore, Carl Davis, Daniel Ekuale, Sam Roberts) looks deep on paper, there is a lack of versatility. Guy, Godchaux and Davis are run first players, Barmore and Ekuale excel against the pass. Roberts is essentially a project. Swapping out one, or maybe two, of those players for the dynamic Brown moving forward shouldn’t be scoffed at. The 24-year-old only plays about half of Carolina’s defensive snaps and his fifth-year option will be decided upon this offseason, but for now, he is due only $1.25 million this season, per Over The Cap. He’d certainly be worthy of a flyer if that’s all it would take.

LB Shaq Thompson

Once a draft pick of the Boston Red Sox, Thompson has turned himself into quite the linebacker.