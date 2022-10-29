Phillies’ Nick Castellanos Saves World Series Game 1 With Catch

What. A. Catch

by

5 hours ago

Nick Castellanos had a hand (literally) in helping the Phillies stun the Astros to take Game 1 of the World Series on Friday night.

With the game tied 5-5 in the bottom of the ninth with a man on second, Jeremy Peña lifted what looked like was the game-winning hit to right field. Castellanos, who isn’t known for his defense, sprinted in and made the sliding catch to save the game and send it to extras.

It was a near-improbable catch for Castellanos. According to Statcast, there was a 65% chance it would be caught for a three-star catch. It doesn’t seem that improbable, right? Well, per MLB.com, Castellanos only was 5-for-55 on three-star catches this season.

Sheesh.

J.T. Realmuto homered in the 10th inning to lift the Phillies, who were down 5-0 at one point, to a thrilling Game 1 win at Minute Maid Park. The homer, of course, wouldn’t have been possible if Castellanos hadn’t made the catch.

Game 2 is set for Saturday night with first pitch scheduled for 8:03 p.m. ET.

More MLB:

Red Sox Fan Favorite Brock Holt Retires From MLB After 10 Seasons
NESN 360 in-article asset
Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving
Previous Article

Nets Issue Statement After Kyrie Irving Promotes Anti-Semitic Film On Social Media
Boston Bruins center Charlie Coyle
Next Article

Bruins Still Hungry, ‘Never Satisfied’ Despite Historic Start

Picked For You

Related