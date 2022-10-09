Video Of Phillies Celebrating Series Win Might Tick Off Red Sox Fans

NESN Logo Sign In

The Phillies took a page out of the Red Sox’s playbook as they popped bottles in St. Louis on Saturday night.

Philadelphia completed a sweep of the National League Central champion Cardinals with a 2-0 win in Game 2 of the teams’ Wild Card series. The Phillies, who had the second-longest World Series odds among NL teams before the playoffs began, notched a comeback victory over the Cards on Friday and rode a brilliant outing from Aaron Nola on Saturday to avoid a winner-take-all contest at Busch Stadium.

Bryce Harper and company let the champagne fly after punching their ticket to the divisional round. And at one point during the celebration, the Fightins belted out and danced to “Dancing on My Own,” the unofficial theme song of the Red Sox’s 2021 playoff run that nearly ended with a Fall Classic appearance.

The Phillies all BELTING out Robyn's Dancing On My Own is killing us ?? pic.twitter.com/CObR5RigAj — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) October 9, 2022

One has to wonder if Kyle Schwarber, who rocked a Boston uniform in October of last year, was responsible for Calum Scott’s popular song making its way onto the speakers in the clubhouse.

Next up for the Phillies is the reigning World Series champion Atlanta Braves, who earned the NL’s second seed by winning their division with a 101-61 regular-season record. Game 1 of the best-of-five series is set for Tuesday at Truist Park.