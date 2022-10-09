NBA Rumors: What Sparked Draymond Green-Jordan Poole Scrap

NESN Logo Sign In

We now have a better understanding of what ignited the training camp squabble between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole.

The NBA world learned last week that the Warriors were evaluating a potential punishment for Green after the veteran was involved in an altercation with Poole at a team practice. A video obtained by TMZ Sports ultimately revealed that Green punched Poole in the face after the latter tried to separate himself from the former with a shove.

In addition to acquiring the jarring video, TMZ also landed some details about what prompted the fisticuffs between two of Golden State’s better players.

From a TMZ story published Saturday:

Sources who were at the practice where Green punched Poole tell us … in the days leading up to the incident, Poole was carrying himself differently — in a cocky manner. The alleged behavior was creating friction between him and some of his teammates, including Draymond, who has reportedly also asked for a big extension.

Fast forward to Wednesday’s practice. Our sources on site say Poole called several fouls during a scrimmage, and Draymond called him a “b—h” multiple times as a result.

Green issued an apology for the incident Saturday, during which time he revealed he’ll be stepping away from the team for an indefinite amount of time. The Warriors are scheduled to begin their NBA championship defense Oct. 18 when they host LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.