Patriots-Lions Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 5 Game Online, On TV

The Patriots and the Lions are set to square off at Gillette Stadium in a matchup between 1-3 teams.

New England reportedly will be without starting quarterback Mac Jones, who is dealing with a high ankle sprain. Rookie Bailey Zappe is expected to get the start with primary backup Brian Hoyer on injured reserve due to a concussion.

Detroit, meanwhile, is expected to welcome back star receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, who sat out last week due to an ankle issue. The second-year receiver is the top target in the Lions’ Jared Goff-led offense.

Which 1-3 team will pick up a much-needed victory? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to watch Sunday’s game between the Patriots and Lions online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Oct. 9 at 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live stream: FuboTV | Fox Sports Go