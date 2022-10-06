Warriors Rumors: Details From Draymond Green-Jordan Poole Clash

NESN Logo Sign In

More details have emerged from a clash between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole during Warriors practice Wednesday that adds more context to the situation.

The two Golden State players were reportedly involved in an altercation that cut practice short, and the organization is considering disciplinary action for Green. It was originally reported there was only pushing and shoving between the two, but it apparently didn’t stop there.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski added Green punched Poole during their altercation. Poole reportedly wasn’t hurt by the punch and completed his workout before leaving the practice floor Wednesday.

Green is known to challenge his teammates in practice, but the question on everyone’s mind was why the two got involved in an altercation in the first place.

Yahoo Sports’ Vincent Goodwill reported tensions had been boiling between the Warriors teammates since training camp.

“Both Poole and Green are up for contract extensions, and it appears Poole will receive an extension while Green knows he has to play this season out — playing a part in leading to Green striking Poole, sources said,” Goodwill wrote.

Poole is set to be a restricted free agent after the 2022-23 season, and Green has a player option. The former had reportedly been a pro during training camp while also being aware of a potential contract extension.