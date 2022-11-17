Celtics Wrap: Boston Rolls To Eighth Straight Win After Routing Hawks

The Boston Celtics won their eighth game in a row, defeating the Atlanta Hawks, 126-101, at State Farm Arena on Wednesday.

The Celtics improved to an NBA-best 12-3 on the season, while the Hawks fell to 9-6.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

No Marcus Smart, no Malcolm Brogdon, no problem.

Early on the Celtics established themselves as the most dominant offensive force in basketball, due in large part to their ability to knock down shots from beyond the arc, as was the case against the Hawks. Entering the contest as the league leaders in 3-pointers made per game, the Celtics proceeded to knock down 21 as a team, outshooting the Hawks 45.7% to 21.9% from beyond the arc.

Second-unit sharpshooter Sam Hauser led that charge, contributing five 3-pointers while leading the Celtics bench, which contributed 44 points, in scoring with 15 points alongside five rebounds.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown recorded their most underwhelming offensive showings thus far on the season, combining to score 41 points — the lowest they’ve combined to score this season. Picking it up in the fourth quarter to close the door on Atlanta, the Celtics’ star duo had plenty of support with Boston displaying its next-man-up mentality throughout the night.