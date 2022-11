Charlie Coyle was unable to keep his four-game goal streak going.

And the Boston Bruins watched their winning ways come to an end Saturday night, falling to the Toronto Maple Leafs by a score of 2-1.

Coyle was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game but did not score a point in the difficult loss.

