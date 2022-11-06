Bruins Wrap: Rival Maple Leafs Snap Boston’s Winning Streak

The Boston Bruins had their seven-game winning streak snapped by the Maple Leafs on Saturday night with Toronto claiming a 2-1 victory at Scotiabank Arena.

It was the Bruins’ first loss since Oct. 18 as their record now stands at 10-2-0 while the rival Maple Leafs improve to 6-4-2.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The winning streak wasn’t going to go on forever and it would have ended in Pittsburgh earlier this week if it wasn’t for an insane comeback against the Penguins.

Unlike its previous 11 games, the Bruins couldn’t get their high-powered offense into top gear really right from the start — they recorded only three shots on net through the first 10 minutes of the opening period. It was their lowest scoring output of the season. It also didn’t help that David Pastrnak came inches close to tying the game early in the third period, only for his shot to ring off the post.

But after a historic start to the campaign, it was probably time for the law of averages to play out and for the Bruins to not get the bounces they needed to end up on the winning side again.

Looking on the bright side, this loss could prove beneficial, possibly serving to refocus the Bruins, who still have the best record in the Eastern Conference.