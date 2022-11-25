Check Out Bruins’ Winter Classic Jerseys For Fenway Park Showdown

Everyone's favorite bear (sorry, Pooh bear) is back

2 hours ago

We now know what the Bruins will look like when they ring in the new year at Fenway Park.

The B’s on Friday officially unveiled their jerseys for the Jan. 2 Winter Classic against the Pittsburgh Penguins at the home of the Red Sox. The Black and Gold unveiled the “unmistakably Boston” look Friday morning shortly before their Black Friday matinee at TD Garden.

“The Bruins’ NHL Winter Classic jersey is inspired by a variety of Bruins looks through the years,” the team said in its unveiling announcement. “The big bold gold stripes on a black base make this sweater unmistakably Boston. There are touches of Vintage White, a light beige color meant to evoke aged textile as if this garment was found in a trunk deep in the back of an old skate shop, in the embellishments.”

The font and wordmark is an homage to the original spoked-B logo — similar to the one they used for the 2010 Winter Classic at Fenway — and the bear logo is the unmistakable secondary logo that was used as a shoulder patch on jerseys from the mid-1970s into the early 90s.

Adidas also unveiled the Penguins’ jersey Thursday.

All in all, a pretty visually appealing Winter Classic.

