Lane Kiffin to Return as Ole Miss Head Coach?

According to ESPN.com, Lane Kiffin expects to return as Ole Miss head coach next season. Kiffin is considered one of the primary candidates to replace former Auburn bench boss Bryan Harsin, who was fired on October 31. Kiffin is in his third year as Rebels head coach. Ole Miss closed out its regular season Thursday with a 24-22 loss to Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl, the Rebels’ third straight defeat.

The 47-year-old was asked postgame if he anticipated returning to the team in 2023, to which he replied, “Yes, I do.”

On Monday, a report surfaced from WCBI-TV in Columbus, Mississippi, that Kiffin planned to step down from Ole Miss and accept the position at Auburn. However, the Fresno State alum vehemently denied the report, meeting with players on Tuesday and assuring them he had not taken a job at another program.

Kiffin has compiled a 23-12 record across his three seasons at Ole Miss.

