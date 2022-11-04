Drake Name-Drops Robert Kraft In New Song With 21 Savage

Robert Kraft’s longtime praise and support for Drake finally has paid off.

The New England Patriots owner got name-dropped in a new song, “Middle of the Ocean,” released Friday as part of a collaborative album starring Drake and fellow rapper 21 Savage. Kraft’s mention is just one of multiple NFL references in the song.

Here’s the full section:

“Big Benjamins like the Pittsburgh Steelers

Drake, you got it

Robert Kraft sent the jet for us, that (expletive) was patriotic

You would think we live in Baltimore, the way they ravin’ ?bout the latest product”