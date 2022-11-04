Drake Name-Drops Robert Kraft In New Song With 21 Savage

Robert Kraft’s longtime praise and support for Drake finally has paid off.
The New England Patriots owner got name-dropped in a new song, “Middle of the Ocean,” released Friday as part of a collaborative album starring Drake and fellow rapper 21 Savage. Kraft’s mention is just one of multiple NFL references in the song.
Here’s the full section:
“Big Benjamins like the Pittsburgh Steelers
Drake, you got it
Robert Kraft sent the jet for us, that (expletive) was patriotic
You would think we live in Baltimore, the way they ravin’ ?bout the latest product”
The video below starts just before the Kraft name-drop:
(Warning: The video contains NSFW language.)
Kraft attended a Drake concert at TD Garden in 2018 and a couple of years prior talked about being a big fan of Drake’s music. So, his shoutout in “Middle of the Ocean” didn’t come out of nowhere.
Kraft’s Patriots will host the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon.