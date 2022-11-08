Five Second Basemen Red Sox Could Target In Trade Market This Winter

After a few unseasonably warm days, the autumnal chill has returned to New England, and the days are getting shorter every day. The Red Sox apparently have taken notice and have fired up the hot stove.

Boston is one of the more pivotal teams in the entire sport this winter by virtue of having so many unanswered questions. Not only does chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom have decisions to make on a handful of free agents, there are also roster players who could either be elevated to take on greater roles or find themselves in trade talks.

No situation is bigger and seemingly more fluid than Xander Bogaerts’ free agency. The shortstop opted out and will test the market. The Sox say they want him back, but if they can’t sign him, they already have a Plan B, according to one report. It’s possible the Sox could slide Trevor Story back over to shortstop and dive into the trade market for a second baseman.

If they do that, here are five players of varying skill and experience who could be options.

Brandon Lowe, Tampa Bay Rays

The Bloom connection is obvious with the executive’s past in Tampa Bay. Perhaps the price to acquire a player like Lowe is slightly diminished after a forgettable 2022 season. Lowe played in just 65 games, hitting .221 with a .691 OPS as a one-win player. However, if he can become the player he was in 2020 and 2021 again, the value is obvious. The 28-year-old finished in the top 10 in MVP voting each year, posting a 143 OPS+ (100 being league average) while hitting 53 home runs in just 205 games, a rate that equals 42 home runs over 162 games. His contract is extremely team-friendly, especially if he’s that player. Lowe is under team control through 2026 for a maximum of $36 million total with team options for both 2025 and 2026. Given the uncertainty and the in-division element, finding a middle ground on a deal between the two clubs might be a little too difficult to get something done.

Luis Rengifo, Los Angeles Angels

The Angels should be open to anything and everything this winter, so they almost make the list by default. The 25-year-old Rengifo is an interesting player, whom the Angels almost traded to the Dodgers in a Joc Pederson deal that fell through. He’s also another player with whom Bloom should be familiar; Tampa Bay acquired Rengifo from the Mariners in 2017 before eventually trading him to the Angels. By Fangraphs’ WAR, Rengifo was a top-half second baseman in 2022 as a 1.6-WAR player. He hit .264 with 17 home runs and 45 RBIs in 127 games. The offensive profile might disqualify him from the conversation, though. He swings at everything. He had a 3.3% walk rate that was in the bottom 1 percentile of the league. What’s remarkable, though, is his strikeout rate was quite low. He puts the ball in play a ton — he just doesn’t hit it very hard. He’s under contract, arbitration-eligible, through the 2025 season. This certainly wouldn’t be the flashiest Red Sox move, but as part of the undercard for a much bigger main event, it could make some sense.

Brendan Rodgers, Colorado Rockies

Let’s get the band back together, shall we? There’s no indication Colorado is looking to move the former No. 3 overall pick, but the initial report is that the Red Sox were inquiring with teams about the possibility of moving starters. If Boston calls and makes a solid offer for Story’s former double-play partner, the Rockies have to listen given their perpetual state of neutral. Rodgers hit .266 with 13 home runs and 63 RBIs, while sitting in the 80th percentile of hard-hit percentage in 2022. He doesn’t have a great arm but is otherwise a sound defensive second baseman ranking in the 82nd percentile in outs above average. He’s under team control through 2025, too. Given his pedigree as a high draft pick and potential to really take the next step, the price could be high, especially for a Rockies team that once again needs young pitching.