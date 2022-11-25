Five Takeaways From Patriots’ Thanksgiving Loss To Vikings

The New England Patriots lost a shootout to the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, falling 33-26 in a Thanksgiving night thriller.

Here are five quick-hitting takeaways from the loss, which dropped the Patriots to 6-5 on the season:

1. Mac Jones thrives — until late

The version of Jones who looked like the Patriots’ franchise quarterback last season? He finally returned Thursday night.

For the first three quarters, Jones played some of the best football of his NFL career to date, confidently and efficiently leading the Patriots’ offense. At the start of the fourth, he was 22-for-26 for 278 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions, averaging a lofty 10.7 yards per attempt.

The touchdowns were two of the three longest the Patriots have scored this season, and both came off play-action: a 34-yarder to Nelson Agholor in the first quarter and a 37-yarder to Hunter Henry in the third. Jones had seven completions of 20 or more yards in the game and four of 30-plus.

It was no coincidence that New England’s much-maligned offensive line also showed marked improvement during this period, protecting its second-year QB far better than it had in any of the previous three games. Despite the Patriots missing two O-line starters in center David Andrews and tackle Isaiah Wynn, Jones was not hit during the first three quarters, and his only sack came when he slid down behind the line. This performance showed the type of passer Jones can be when his blocking holds up.