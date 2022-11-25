Three Studs, Three Duds From Patriots’ Heartbreaking Loss To Vikings

The New England Patriots played well enough to win Thursday night in Minnesota, but self-inflicted errors and poor situational defense resulted in a 33-26 loss to the Vikings.

Mac Jones, finally with solid protection in front of him, completed 28 of 39 passes for two touchdowns and a career-high 389 yards. He was sacked three times but generally a lot of time to operate in the pocket.

On the other side, Kirk Cousins 30 of 37 passes for 299 yards and three scores to go along with one pick. The star of the show for Minnesota was stud receiver Justin Jefferson, who racked up 139 yards and basically was recoverable.

New England’s offense compiled 409 yards compared to Minnesota’s 358, but the Patriots were done in by six penalties, most of which were costly. This was a huge missed opportunity for Bill Belichick’s team, which now must prepare for a huge Week 13 game against the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots dropped to 6-5 with the loss while the Vikings improved to 9-2 with the victory.

Here are three studs and three duds from an entertaining night at U.S. Bank Stadium.

STUDS

QB Mac Jones

This might’ve been the best game of Jones’ career. The sophomore quarterback was dialed in from the jump and made some great throws throughout. Sure, there were some mental errors, but considering the production, situation and opponenent, you could argue Jones on Thursday enjoyed the best performance of his young career. Now he needs to replicate it next Thursday night against the Bills.