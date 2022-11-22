Ford Final Five Facts: Bruins Win Seventh Straight With 5-3 Victory Over Lightning

The Boston Bruins have won their seventh straight game and improve to 17-2-0 on the season with a 5-3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Patrice Bergeron reached a career milestone when he recorded his 1,000th point on an assist to a Brad Marchand goal late in the second period which gave the B’s a 4-1 lead.

The Bruins are off to one of the hottest starts in franchise history with their league-best 17-2 record as the only other Boston team to do so was back in 1929 when Ralph “Cooney” Weiland was the team’s leading scorer.

For more from the B’s 5-3 win over the Bolts, check out the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts from the game in the video above.