Four Patriots Takeaways From Last-Minute Win Over Jets

FOXBORO, Mass. — An 84-yard punt-return touchdown by rookie Marcus Jones with five seconds remaining lifted the New England Patriots to a dramatic 10-3 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

The win — New England’s third in a row — had potentially massive implications in the AFC East playoff race. The Patriots now sit at 6-4 on the season, allowing them to leapfrog the 6-4 Jets in the divisional standings. They sit just one game back of the 7-3 Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills with eight weeks remaining.

1. Defense does its job

Zach Wilson did not repeat his three-interception disaster from these teams’ first meeting. And that’s just about the only thing that went right for the Jets’ offense in this one.

The Patriots erased New York’s ground game, holding running backs Michael Carter, James Robinson and Ty Johnson to 33 yards on 19 carries. They sacked Wilson four times — including two by Matthew Judon, upping his NFL-leading season total to 13 1/2 — and pressured him throughout. Deatrich Wise and Ja’Whaun Bentley were especially disruptive as New England’s front seven overwhelmed the Jets’ offensive line. Wilson finished 9-for-22 for 77 yards and was lucky to avoid an interception when a poorly thrown pass bounced off safety Devin McCourty’s chest.

The Jets opened the second half with five consecutive three-and-outs. They gained just six first downs in the entire game, with two of those coming late in the fourth quarter. It was a thoroughly dominant performance by a Patriots defense that looks like one of the NFL’s best.

2. O-line woes continue

David Andrews’ return from a concussion was supposed to bring a measure of stability back to the Patriots’ offensive line. But tumultuous times continued for that struggling unit.