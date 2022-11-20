Three Studs, Three Duds From Patriots’ Miraculous Win Over Jets

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots and Jets appeared bound for overtime at Gillette Stadium — then Marcus Jones happened.

With New England and New York tied 3-3 late in the fourth quarter, the rookie cornerback delivered a 84-yard punt return to give the Patriots a lead with five seconds remaining. They eventually walked away with a 10-3 victory.

It was a miraculous and potentially season-saving play from Jones, who left the game for a brief period due to an ankle injury.

And it’s a good thing the Patriots won, because it would’ve been a tough pill to swallow had they lost. New England finished with 297 yards of total offense compared to just 103 for the Jets, who managed just six first downs on the afternoon. The Patriots also won despite the typically automatic Nick Folk missing two field goals.

Mac Jones was solid despite rough protection and occasionally baffling play-calling. The sophomore quarterback completed 23 of 27 passes for 246 yards while throwing zero touchdowns and, most importantly, zero interceptions. On the other side, New York quarterback Zach Wilson completed nine of 22 passes for a measly 77 yards. He was lucky to escape without at least two interceptions.

The Patriots improved to 6-4 with the win while the Jets dropped to 6-4 with the loss.

Here are three studs and three duds from a weird day in Foxboro: