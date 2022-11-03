Four Teams Jacob deGrom Could Sign With In MLB Free Agency

Two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom, while under a five-year contract worth $137 million with the New York Mets, can elect to decline his $30.5 million dollar player option and test the waters in the free agent market.

Before the 2022 season began, deGrom made those intentions clear, while also acknowledging the value in reaming a member of the Mets for the entirety of his major league career. The Mets selected deGrom with the 272nd overall selection in the 2010 Major League Baseball draft.

“I’ve said it before,” deGrom said, told ESPN in March. “(I) love being a Met — think it would be really cool to be one for my entire career.”

While in recent years, deGrom’s numbers have taken a toll on production, making under 15 starts (38 total) in each of the last three seasons, the veteran starter remains among the strongest rotation options on the market.

With that being said, here are four teams that deGrom could sign with this offseason:

Los Angeles Dodgers

After an underwhelming end to a year where the Dodgers finished the regular season as the best team in baseball, accumulating 111 regular season victories, just to follow with a 1-3 brief postseason appearance against the San Diego Padres, Los Angeles is under pressure to respond in 2023.

While the Dodgers — who are known to spare no expense when it comes to roster upgrades — have a strong staff of pitchers already, never mind rotation, deGrom has their number in matchups. So, perhaps adding a known kryptonite with some postseason experience is just what the Dodgers need in order to get over the hump next season.