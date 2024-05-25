The Red Sox no longer have Pablo Reyes.

Reyes, who was surprisingly designated for assignment on April 29 and had been playing for Triple-A Worcester, was traded to the New York Mets on Saturday for cash considerations, according to the MLB transaction log.

It’s the second trade between Boston and New York in May, with Zack Short spending a short stint with the Red Sox early in the month.

It was surprising how little the 30-year-old was playing for the WooSox, so it only made sense to do him a favor and send him somewhere he could get some playing time.

Story continues below advertisement

Reyes had some great moments in Boston, most notably when he belted a walk-off grand slam against the Kansas City Royals last August. He played a total of 85 games with the Red Sox, slashing .260/.312/.335 with a pair of home runs. He’ll compete for time in a dwindling infield out in New York.